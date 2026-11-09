TD given leave to seek judicial review against Blanchardstown Shopping Centre parking charges

RUTH COPPINGER WAS today granted leave for an application for a judicial review of proposed parking charges and barriers at Blanchardstown Town Centre.

The application was made by the TD on behalf of constituents.

In September, An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) granted permission for a contentious paid parking barrier system to serve the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in west Dublin despite local opposition.

Fingal County Council had given the go-ahead for the scheme last November, but the plan was stalled after three separate appeals were lodged with ACP.

The ACP inspector in the case found that the proposed introduction of controlled parking can reasonably be regarded as a mechanism for managing demand for private car travel and parking within an established Major Town Centre.

An appeal by Coppinger had argued that the proposal would fail in the long term to minimise the impact of private car-based traffic.

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Outlining the ground for a judicial review application, Oisin Collins SC for Coppinger argued that insufficient consideration had been given to the Development Plan objectives around Major Town Centre zoning, the unavailability of local transport links, social inclusion, and the net loss of 97 trees.

Speaking after leave was granted, Coppinger remarked that “Blanchardstown has always been more than a shopping centre”.

“Our contention is that the civic, cultural, residential and commercial objectives of a Major Town Centre zoning were not fully considered by the Inspector and An Coimisiún Pleanála,” said Coppinger.

She added: “Inserting a pay wall to access the council offices, public library, Draiocht theatre and medical facilities goes against these objectives.

“SVP, the corporate entity that now owns the Town Centre, is primarily geared towards maximising profit on its investment. The needs of the community and workers at the Centre are our concern.”

Strategic Value Partners (SVP) acquired the lands at Blanchardstown Town Centre in late 2024 from Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs for a reported sales price in the region of €600 million.

Coppinger continued: “We would ask SVP to withdraw their proposal at this late stage, seeing the upset it is causing to employees who will now have to pay to go to work; to older and disabled people reliant on driving to civic amenities situated in the Town Centre; and to the neighbouring residents in Blakestown who fear overspill parking in their estates.”

-With additional reporting from Gordon Deegan