Michael O'Leary said that increasing fares will likely be enough to make up for a higher fuel bill. Alamy Stock Photo
Fuel Prices

Ryanair boss says higher fuel costs may require pay freezes and more AI, as profits dip

The company reported profits of €2.15 billion in the first half of this year, down 15% on the same six-month period last year.
9.02am, 2 Nov 2026
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THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of Ryanair Michael O’Leary has said the company will have to consider temporary pay freezes and other measures, as its profits dipped slightly.

The company reported profits of €2.15 billion in the first half of this year, down 15% on the same six-month period last year.

It said rising jet fuel costs and low fares have been the main drivers in a dip in profits. 

O’Leary said in a statement that increasing fares will likely not be enough to make up for a higher fuel bill.

He said that unless there’s a swift resolution to the conflict in the Middle East, which is affecting fuel prices, then the company may have to freeze pay increases.

Among other considerations is lowering crewing ratios.

O’Leary said using artificial intelligence for some operational and back-office/support roles would also help lower costs.

In the first six months of 2026, the number of passengers carried by Ryanair increased by 6% to 125.8 million.

The average fare fell by 4%.

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether Michael O'Leary's profit complaints and pay freeze warnings are justified
Where they land
Multibillion-euro profits are either excessive greed or normal business margins
What they think
Profits of over two billion show the airline is just being greedy
Net margins are reasonable for a commercial airline business
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