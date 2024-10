MANY SCHOOLS ARE relying on teachers who are not registered with the Teaching Council to fill gaps due to staffing shortage.

So far this year, 745 unregistered people were employed, with 284 of these in Dublin.

That is according to a survey by the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), which has said that the widespread reliance on staff who are not qualified to teach in primary and special schools highlights the severity of the teacher supply crisis.

In addition to those unregistered who are filling the gaps, some 1,103 registered teachers who are not qualified for the sector were working in primary and special schools.

Some 29% of respondents to the survey indicated they were unable to fill all teaching positions allocated for the 2024/2025 school year.

This resulted in 505 schools being forced to sub-divide classes into other classrooms in the first five weeks of term because they couldn’t find a substitute teacher.

This occurred most frequently in gaelscoileanna and in larger schools.

Currently there are 195 permanent posts and 756 long term temporary or substitute posts unfilled in these schools.

Special schools were identified as having the highest proportion of vacancies, with 52% of respondents reporting unfilled posts.

The teacher shortage is particularly acute in Dublin, Wicklow, and Kildare, where more than 50% of schools reported unfilled teaching posts.

The INTO says Dublin continues to bear the brunt of the crisis, while counties such as Kerry, Cork, and Limerick have far fewer vacancies.

It is believed that the cost and unavailability of housing in Dublin is a deterrent.

Impact on Special Education

In response to the survey, 59% of schools said they reallocated Special Education Teachers (SETs) to mainstream classes, down from 66% last year.

There has been a notable rise in these reallocations in Dublin, while other counties remained stagnant or declined.

Despite more schools reallocating SETs, the number of days SET teachers were deployed to mainstream classes has decreased, with most falling within the 0-5-day range.

DEIS schools and gaelscoileanna also reported increases in the use of SET teachers to cover for vacant mainstream class teaching posts.