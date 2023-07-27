Advertisement

Thursday 27 July 2023
Stephen Termini, who was attacked on Dublin's Talbot Street
# Talbot Street
Second teenager arrested in connection with assault on US tourist Stephen Termini in Dublin
Stephen Termini was attacked on Talbot Street last Wednesday by a ‘number of persons’.
9.3k
0
33 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a second male teenager in relation to an attack on an American tourist on Dublin’s Talbot Street last week.

57-year-old Stephen Termini was brought to Beaumont Hospital after he was attacked by a “number of persons” at around 10.40pm on Wednesday, 19 July.

He is said to be at risk of losing an eye due to the injuries he sustained.

The teenager is currently being detained at a North Dublin Garda Station.

On Sunday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged in relation to the attack and he appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court later that afternoon.

He was remanded on bail and is due again before the Children’s Court later this morning. 

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
