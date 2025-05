A FLEET OF fire engines and ambulances are currently at the scene of a blaze in an apartment block in the Santry area of Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade said in a post on social media that seven fire engines, including a turntable ladder and emergency tender are currently attending “a high rise fire in an apartment block”.

Advertisement

Three ambulances are also at the scene.

The Fire Brigade said smoke was visible but firefighters were working to extinguish the flames.