A GARDA WHO HAD her promotion to sergeant delayed for seven years has finally been promoted – 11 months after she was cleared of any wrongdoing by a jury in a criminal trial.

Anne-Marie Hassett and three other serving gardaí along with her partner, former Garda Superintendent Eamon O’Neill, had stood trial charged with offences related to the cancelling of road traffic prosecutions.

The accusation was that the gardaí had perverted the course of justice in not proceeding with minor road traffic prosecutions.

They were found unanimously not guilty by a jury at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court after an eight-week trial.

Following the acquittal, three other Limerick-based gardaí had similar charges for perverting the course of justice withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) . Two other gardaí who had been suspended despite being cleared by the DPP were suspended.

The investigation, carried out by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), saw Hassett’s house searched, her phone seized, and her arrested, and she was suspended as the seven-year enquiry took place.

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The investigation began in 2019. It was originally an examination of just one garda and his alleged interactions with a local criminal. As part of the investigation other gardaí who had interactions with that garda were also examined.

During the probe phones were seized and on those phones the NBCI claimed they found evidence of perverting the course of justice by gardaí who had been in contact about the cancelling of penalty point offences.

Just before the investigation commenced Hassett was told she would be promoted. This was contained in a list from the garda force’s Human Resources section issued to all members of the force. As she was suspended, her promotion was put on ice.

Late last week that was lifted and she appeared in a list of promotions. Anne-Marie Hassett will serve in Shannon after she was promoted in the most recent list of promotions.

It is understood that this has been backdated to 20 January 2020 – to take account of when her suspension commenced.

Sources have said that, because of the date of promotion is from the start of her suspension, Hassett is entitled to a large sum of back pay.

At the time of the acquittal in court Hassett’s solicitor Dan O’Gorman, along with the Garda Representative Association (GRA) solicitor Liz Hughes, had called for public enquiry into the handling of the case that saw 12 gardaí suspended.

The GRA also called for an enquiry as did Labour TD Alan Kelly.