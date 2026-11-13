Half of the royalties from the album will be donated to the Dublin Simon Community Rubyworks
The Daily Poll

The Shane MacGowan tribute album is out today – will you listen to it?

The release of 20th Century Paddy comes almost three years after MacGowan’s death in November 2023.
11.13am, 13 Nov 2026
0

A TRIBUTE ALBUM to the late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, titled 20th Century Paddy, is out today.

It features a collection of covers from across the singer’s career, with contributions from the likes of Bruce Springsteen (Rainy Night in Soho), Damien Dempsey (Sally MacLennane), and a collaboration between Hozier and Jessie Buckley (Fairytale of New York).

Shane MacGowan / YouTube

The tribute album has already received praise from across the board. Irish music magazine Hot Press described it as an “astonishing demonstration of the breadth, power and beauty” of MacGowan’s career, while UK outlet Mojo said it aims to “stand as a monument to the lasting power of MacGowan’s writing”.

So, today we’re asking: Will you be giving it a listen?


Poll Results:

Yes (109)
No (92)
I'll probably hear some of it, but won't listen to all the songs (47)
Not sure (3)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Microsoft services down after major outage, Dublin disruptions continue, and Zelenskyy and US envoys hold talks in Baldonnel.
    Updated 2 hrs ago
    0
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie