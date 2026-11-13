The Shane MacGowan tribute album is out today – will you listen to it?

A TRIBUTE ALBUM to the late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, titled 20th Century Paddy, is out today.

It features a collection of covers from across the singer’s career, with contributions from the likes of Bruce Springsteen (Rainy Night in Soho), Damien Dempsey (Sally MacLennane), and a collaboration between Hozier and Jessie Buckley (Fairytale of New York).

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The tribute album has already received praise from across the board. Irish music magazine Hot Press described it as an “astonishing demonstration of the breadth, power and beauty” of MacGowan’s career, while UK outlet Mojo said it aims to “stand as a monument to the lasting power of MacGowan’s writing”.

So, today we’re asking: Will you be giving it a listen?

