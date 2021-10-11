#Open journalism No news is bad news

Appeal for information on Irish man missing from Berlin since last week

The Department of Foreign affairs said it is providing consular assistance.

By Adam Daly Monday 11 Oct 2021, 5:00 PM
AN APPEAL HAS been launched for information on an Irish man who is missing from Berlin, Germany.

Shane O’Brien has been missing since Tuesday 5 October.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“The Department does not comment on the details of individual consular cases,” a Department spokesperson added.

The appeal was first issued earlier today by Balls.ie, saying Shane’s family were extremely concerned for his welfare having not heard from him in almost a week.

The post reads: “Please help and share. Irish man Shane O’Brien has been missing in Berlin with no contact with anyone since last Tuesday. If anyone has seen him or knows anything, please let us know or get in touch with the police directly. His family are extremely concerned.”

