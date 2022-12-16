Sign up for Inside the Newsroom, the monthly email for supporters of The Journal

BACK IN 2020, things changed drastically for all of us in Ireland due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As things shifted for us at The Journal too, we launched a new product to help us connect with the community of readers that have helped make us one of the biggest news websites in the country.

We wanted to recognise the support that we received over those initial pandemic months – which has continued on since – and that helped us to keep going, while highlighting how important it is for Ireland to have a resilient, independent media.

In August of that year, we launched a new monthly email called Inside the Newsroom.

The newsletter is still going, providing updates about what we are doing with funding we receive from our contributors.

The latest edition, which we expect to have in you inboxes today, includes a sneak peak on what to expect on the site over the Christmas and New Year period.

We’ll also be looking back at some of our highlights from the year gone by and we’ll have some insights from the team leading the newly-launched redesign of the site.