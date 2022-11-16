Sign up for Inside the Newsroom, the monthly email for supporters of The Journal

BACK IN 2020, things changed drastically for all of us in Ireland due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As things shifted for us at The Journal too, we launched a new product to help us connect with the community of readers that have helped make us one of the biggest news websites in the country.

We wanted to recognise the support that we received over those initial pandemic months – which has continued on since – and that helped us to keep going, while highlighting how important it is for Ireland to have a resilient, independent media.

Advertisement

In August of that year, we launched a new monthly email called Inside the Newsroom.

The newsletter is still going, providing updates about what we are doing with funding we receive from our contributors.

The latest edition, which we expect to have in you inboxes later today, includes a behind-the-scenes look at production of our six-part documentary series about mother and baby homes Redacted Lives.

We’ll also have some dispatches from Rónán Duffy on his recent campaign reporting visit to Pennsylvania ahead of the US Midterm elections.

For all this and more, enter your email in the box below.