Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 16 November 2022
Advertisement

Sign up for Inside the Newsroom, the monthly email for supporters of The Journal

Go behind the scenes with highlights and previews of our biggest stories.

May 27th 2022, 2:18 PM 21,627 Views 5 Comments

Updated 1 hour ago

BACK IN 2020, things changed drastically for all of us in Ireland due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As things shifted for us at The Journal too, we launched a new product to help us connect with the community of readers that have helped make us one of the biggest news websites in the country. 

We wanted to recognise the support that we received over those initial pandemic months – which has continued on since – and that helped us to keep going, while highlighting how important it is for Ireland to have a resilient, independent media. 

In August of that year, we launched a new monthly email called Inside the Newsroom.

The newsletter is still going, providing updates about what we are doing with funding we receive from our contributors.

The latest edition, which we expect to have in you inboxes later today, includes a behind-the-scenes look at production of our six-part documentary series about mother and baby homes Redacted Lives.

We’ll also have some dispatches from Rónán Duffy on his recent campaign reporting visit to Pennsylvania ahead of the US Midterm elections

For all this and more, enter your email in the box below. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie