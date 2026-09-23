Revenue seizures of nitrous oxide canisters have fallen, and politicians are asking why

SINN FÉIN HAS questioned if the costs involved in storing and disposing of nitrous oxide canisters is the reason behind the plummeting values of nitrous oxide seized by Revenue.

The chair of the Public Accounts Committee John Brady remarked that he is “deeply concerned at the significant fall in the number of nitrous oxide seizures by Revenue this year”.

Figures show that the numbers seized has decreased this year compared with last year.

Despite its recreational use, nitrous oxide is not a controlled substance under Ireland’s Misuse of Drugs Act, though it is an offence to sell a psychoactive substance – which nitrous oxide is – for human consumption.

Revenue therefore can seize nitrous oxide “where it has reasonable grounds to believe its importation is not for legitimate purposes and is intended for human consumption as a psychoactive substance”.

However, the gas has legitimate uses, such as in the catering industry for making whipped cream, which has made policing its import and use challenging.

Revenue seizures

Figures recently provided by Revenue to the Public Accounts Committee shows that last year, there were 19 nitrous oxide seizures, with a volume of close to 35,000 kilograms and a value of around €1.3 million.

But in the first eight months of this year, to the end of August, there were just four seizures, with a volume of 194 kilograms and a value of just over €7,500.

In a note with the figures, Revenue stated that in March 2025, it awarded a contract to a company called Veolia to manage the storage and disposal of nitrous oxide canisters.

In 2025, the storage costs of seized nitrous oxide were around €427,000 and disposal costs were over €2 million.

As of the end of August, storage costs were around €208,000, while disposal costs were around €714,000.

The Public Accounts Committee has allocated €3 million to be spent on the waste management of nitrous oxide canisters seized by Revenue.

In a letter to the Public Accounts Committee, Revenue said it works closely with other relevant departments and agencies in “acting against the illegal drugs trade, including the use of nitrous oxide for illicit purposes”.

“Revenue’s role is to prevent the importation of this product for illicit purposes and as such the products are seized at the point of importation when they are still fully pressurised canisters,” it added.

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It also noted that “such canisters require specialised handling for storage and disposal” and added that Local Authorities “primarily tackle the illegal dumping of used canisters”.

Revenue also stated that “most nitrous oxide entering the State originates in China and is trans-shipped via feeder vessels through major European ports”.

‘Deeply concerned’

Brady said he is “deeply concerned at the significant fall in the number of nitrous oxide seizures”.

In a statement to The Journal, he said that “at a time when communities are raising concerns about the growing availability of this substance, we need to know why fewer seizures are taking place”.

Brady also pointed to recent figures which show that the number of people presenting for treatment for nitrous oxide misuse has more than doubled since 2022.

“Yet Revenue is conducting fewer seizures,” said Brady in reference to the increase in people seeking treatment.

“It would be perverse if the cost of disposing of seized nitrous oxide was acting as a deterrent to Revenue from carrying out seizures,” said Brady.

‘Rapidly changing smuggling trends’

In a statement to The Journal, a Revenue spokesperson said that “recent fluctuations in the volume of nitrous oxide seizures do not indicate a decline in enforcement activities”.

The spokesperson said this instead “reflects rapidly changing smuggling trends and supply chain adaptations”.

“Revenue will continue to collaborate closely with its national and international law enforcement and customs partners to share intelligence, track illicit movements and proactively adapt to new and emerging smuggling trends,” added the spokesperson.

Revenue added that the “financial costs associated” with seized nitrous oxide canisters are “not a deterrent to Revenue’s work” and that it carries out seizures “regardless of the subsequent storage and disposal expense”.

“Revenue’s enforcement actions for all illicit goods are guided strictly by risk management, intelligence-led profiling, and its statutory mandate to protect public health and the entry points into the State.”

Recreational use of nitrous oxide, which has surged in recent years, involves discharging gas from the canisters into a balloon before inhaling.

While the high from inhaling nitrous oxide is short-lived – lasting only for up to a minute – it can be detrimental to health.

Its usual effects can include dissociation and giddiness, while for some, headaches, dizziness or nausea.

But it can also cause devastating frostbite burns, as well as the potential for paralysis and suffocation.