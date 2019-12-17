Patronage of six new post-primary schools announced, with two going to Educate Together

THE PATRONAGE OF six new post-primary schools has been announced today by Education Minister Joe McHugh.

The six schools are due to open in September 2020. Overall, they will have capacity to cater for 5,000 students when fully developed.

Two of the schools will be run by the non-denominational body Educate Together – in Goatstown with 800 places and Harold’s Cross with 1,000 places.

Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board will be patron for a 1,000-student school in Citywest/Saggart and a 800-student school in Dublin 15.

A 500-student school will be run in Enfield, Co Meath by the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board.

Finally, Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board will be patron for a 800-student school in Wicklow.

Source: Department of Education

The Department of Education has said that it is expected the six schools will be run from temporary accommodation once opened in September 2020 until permanent buildings have been completed.

The patronage process for new schools is overseen by the New Schools Establishment Group. This independent advisory group was set up in 2011 to advise the Minister on the patronage of new schools following its consideration of a report prepared by the Department.

“Parental preference is a key determinant in deciding the patronage of new schools and I’m pleased to say that the views of parents as expressed through the process are reflected in the decisions made on the patronage of these six new schools,” Minister McHugh said.