This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Patronage of six new post-primary schools announced, with two going to Educate Together

The six schools are due to open in September 2020.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 5:22 PM
34 minutes ago 3,179 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4938221
Image: Shutterstock/smolaw
Image: Shutterstock/smolaw

THE PATRONAGE OF six new post-primary schools has been announced today by Education Minister Joe McHugh. 

The six schools are due to open in September 2020. Overall, they will have capacity to cater for 5,000 students when fully developed. 

Two of the schools will be run by the non-denominational body Educate Together – in Goatstown with 800 places and Harold’s Cross with 1,000 places. 

Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board will be patron for a 1,000-student school in Citywest/Saggart and a 800-student school in Dublin 15. 

A 500-student school will be run in Enfield, Co Meath by the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board. 

Finally, Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board will be patron for a 800-student school in Wicklow. 

department Source: Department of Education

The Department of Education has said that it is expected the six schools will be run from temporary accommodation once opened in September 2020 until permanent buildings have been completed. 

The patronage process for new schools is overseen by the New Schools Establishment Group. This independent advisory group was set up in 2011 to advise the Minister on the patronage of new schools following its consideration of a report prepared by the Department. 

“Parental preference is a key determinant in deciding the patronage of new schools and I’m pleased to say that the views of parents as expressed through the process are reflected in the decisions made on the patronage of these six new schools,” Minister McHugh said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie