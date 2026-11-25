SIX OF THE 39 “serious” incidents referred to the garda watchdog last year were pursuit-related, including four which involved young men aged under 25 suspected of driving dangerously.

The figures are contained in a new report published by Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman.

The report provides statistics and analysis on incidents involving contact with gardaí where people have died or been seriously harmed.

In 2025, 39 mandatory referrals of incidents of death or serious harm were made by An Garda Síochána to Fiosrú.

These incidents involved a total of 44 people, 20 of whom died, with a further 24 seriously harmed.

By law, gardaí must refer to Fiosrú for investigation any matter where a person has died or been seriously harmed and where garda involvement could have been a contributory factor.

A referral does not necessarily mean a garda or gardaí have been accused of wrongdoing.

Instead, it means Fiosrú must independently investigate the incident to ascertain whether an act or omission of a garda may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

Meanwhile, the serious-harm incidents which gardaí must refer to Fiosrú now include a sexual offence by a garda or an abuse of power for a sexual purpose by a garda.

This follows a legal change to what is meant by “serious harm” that was introduced in April 2025.

Sexual offences include rape, sexual assault and other offences of a sexual nature.

Abuse of power for a sexual purpose means any behaviour by a garda which takes advantage of their position to misuse their position, authority or powers for a sexual purpose or an improper emotional relationship with any person.

Of the 39 referrals received in 2025, nine related to road traffic incidents, resulting in three deaths and 11 cases of serious harm.

Six of these nine referrals were pursuit-related, including four which involved young men aged under 25 suspected of driving dangerously.

Eleven people sustained serious injuries across these nine road traffic referrals, accounting for almost half of the total of 24 cases of serious harm.

Elsewhere, eight referrals involved death or serious harm in or following garda custody, involving six deaths and two cases of serious harm.

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Ten incidents related to apparent or attempted suicide, including seven deaths.

Six incidents followed garda contact, with four deaths and two people with serious injuries.

Five related to serious harm involving sexual offences, and three of the victims were serving gardaí.

One related to serious harm involving abuse of power for a sexual purpose.

Of the 44 people involved in all referred incidents, 35 were male and nine were female, while close to a third (14 people) were under the age of 25.

In two-thirds of referred incidents, mental health issues, drugs and alcohol were factors.

Police Ombudsman Emily Logan remarked that there is “grief and loss and suffering behind every referred incident”.

Commenting on the prevalence of road traffic incidents involving gardaí in referrals, Logan noted that “some of these involved pursuits involving young men who gardaí suspected of dangerous driving”.

“In recent months there has been considerable public discussion and debate about whether existing laws, policies and training relating to garda pursuits are sufficient to protect both gardaí and the public in dynamic policing situations whilst also appropriately managing risk,” said Logan.

“If a new and special threshold of legal culpability is introduced for gardaí in our road traffic legislation, then this is the standard against which Fiosrú’s investigators will examine any incident.”

Meanwhile, on the new legal requirement for An Garda Síochána to refer to Fiosrú garda-related incidents involving sexual offences and abuse of power for a sexual purpose, Logan said she hopes this will “play an important part in raising awareness and recognition of this abusive behaviour among both victims and gardaí”.

The report also details the progress and outcomes of investigations conducted by Fiosrú’s specially trained investigators.

At the conclusion of investigations, Fiosrú’s role is to either make recommendations to the Garda Commissioner for potential internal disciplinary proceedings or to send files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to consider criminal prosecutions.

To date, 28 investigations were concluded and 11 investigations were ongoing.

Of the 28 concluded investigations, four resulted in a report and investigation file being sent to the DPP.

In one investigation, a report was sent to the Garda Commissioner, while in three investigations, no garda misconduct was identified.

Elsewhere, 20 investigations were discontinued for a range of reasons, including on the basis that no apparent breach of discipline or criminal offences were established.