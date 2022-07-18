New SPHE syllabus to teach Junior Certs how to recognise domestic violence, minister says

JUNIOR CERT STUDENTS will be taught how to recognise the signs of domestic and gender-based violence under a new syllabus for SPHE classes, according to the Minister for Education.

A revised SPHE (Social, Personal and Health Education) curriculum is expected to come into schools next year after several years of development with a view to modernising a subject that has not been significantly updated in decades – before students had regular access to social media and phones.

New or updated features of the syllabus include a focus on emotional wellbeing, gender, how to be safe online, the risks and consequences of sharing sexual images, and pornography.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said that it will cover “all areas of wellbeing, making healthy choices, relationships and sexuality, emotional wellbeing and understanding myself and others”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, the minister said that the current syllabus is more than 20 years old.

“We live in a very different world now and we know that I suppose we are conscious that our students live every day with their mobile phones, they’re accessing information via their mobile phones and we need to ensure that the information they do get is expert information, is information that is supportive of them, that will give them the tools to meet the challenges of this fast-changing and complex world,” Foley said.

“For example, we are conscious that in the last number of months, we’ve had very clear and frank discussions on domestic and gender-based violence and the national strategy has been launched and [there is] absolute determination to pursue a zero-tolerance approach.

“Now to do that, education must play a role and we need to empower our students not to accept domestic and gender-based violence, to recognise the attitudes that underpin it, and importantly to call it out when they see it.”

She said a key component will be the safe use of social media and the internet, including the potential impacts on relationships and self-esteem.

“There will be a focus on discussing how to share personal information, opinions, and emotions in a safe, respectful manner online, to examine the risks and consequences of sharing sexual images online, and looking at issues of pornography, the objectifying of women and all of that.

And all of it done in a safe environment, ensuring that our young people are being given the skills we need to tackle a reality that is a feature of life today and an access that they have via their mobile phones that wasn’t there 20 years ago.

“I think students need to be given the information that will allow them to make the judgment that it is important how they share personal information and thoughts and opinions and emotions online and that they should do it in a safe and respectful manner.

“I think they need to know of the risks and consequences when it comes to pornography, when it comes to the sharing of sexual images online – it is about presenting the information in a safe manner to them so that they know what they’re about.”

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is publishing a draft curriculum today that will be open for public consultation for three months.

Members of the public, especially students, parents, and education providers, are invited to submit feedback on the plans.

“If there are other areas that need to be looked at, this is the invitation that has been extended to everyone within the field of education and indeed outside of it to express a view, share their thoughts and their experiences,” Foley said.

The new syllabus will also update how SPHE teaches students about gender in line with efforts to ensure everyone is safe and included in schools.

“The first and key priority in a school is that students are welcomed, that they are included and that they feel safe in the school environment,” the minister said.

“Subjects like SPHE already have a role to play in that respect and it is ensuring and will advocate that all students, whatever their gender, that they have a place, that they have a voice, that they are included, that they are participative in the school environment.

“I think that’s important, I think that that’s the agenda and the sole agenda, that every child is valued and every young person is valued.”