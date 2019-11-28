This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Staff shortages restricting opening hours at children’s urgent care centre at Connolly Hospital

Opening hours at the centre in Dublin are currently 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

By Press Association Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 9:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,356 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4910803
The new facility is designed to take pressure off emergency units.
Image: PA Images
The new facility is designed to take pressure off emergency units.
The new facility is designed to take pressure off emergency units.
Image: PA Images

THE HOURS OF operation at a new paediatric urgent care centre will remain restricted due to a shortage of senior doctors and consultants.

Opening hours at the centre at Connolly Hospital in Dublin are currently 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday instead of the originally envisaged hours of 8am to midnight seven days a week.

The state-of-the-art facility has been designed to alleviate pressure on other children’s hospitals in Dublin and to provide an alternative to parents who would usually attend emergency departments.

At the launch of the HSE Winter Plan today, Dr Ciara Martin – paediatric executive lead of Children’s Health Ireland – said introducing the longer hours is being delayed due to a lack of staff.

She said: “We need more consultants, doctors, and emergency medicine radiology hasn’t been cleared yet. I think once we get that we’ll be able to be open to seven days.”

Dr Martin said a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract, will remain at peak for the next three to four weeks.

The spike has led to a significant increase in children and young people presenting to emergency departments.

Dr Martin said if parents bring unwell children to the urgent centre at Connolly Hospital, they may be advised to come back in the morning if their illness is minor.

“In urgent care, waiting time there will be about one-and-a-half, two hours at the moment. The focus really is on seeing if children can see the right professional quickly, we can get them through the system quicker,” Dr Martin said.

It’s a hard time for emergency doctors and nurses, they do feel the pressures of working in those departments, and it’s a really rough time for families coming into us.

“So we say if you think your child can wait till the next morning and that it’s a minor illness or injury, then we have the new unit that you could avail of.”

Meanwhile, HSE assistant national director for health protection Dr Kevin Kelleher said it is currently the peak flu season but no deaths from influenza have been reported so far this winter.

He said the flu rate is highest among those aged between 50 and 64, but it will begin to spread to younger people and infants towards the end of the year.

Related Reads

27.11.19 Patients on trolleys moved from overcrowded Limerick ED after unannounced fire officer visit
25.11.19 'Bespoke plan' needed as Limerick hospital continues to break overcrowding record
05.11.19 'Obscene': 679 patients waiting for hospital bed - the highest figure in 2019

The HSE said emergency departments are very busy and trolley numbers are up compared to the same time last year.

It said there were 423 patients waiting on trolleys in acute hospitals at 8am on Thursday, which is 33% higher than on the same day last year and 20% higher than on the same day last week.

Emergency department attendances and admissions for all patients are higher than the same week last year, with a 6.3% increase this week compared to this time in 2018.

For patients aged over 75, attendances and admissions are 12% higher this week compared to this time last year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie