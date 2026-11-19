THERE ARE NUANCES in Irish law that act to protect teenagers from sexual exploitation that do not exist in the UK, where a staggered age of consent is now being considered.

But sexual violence “isn’t just a legal problem” and a cultural change is needed to improve public awareness and negative societal views around consent, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre chief executive has said.

It comes as the UK government is set to consider staggering the age of consent in the wake of the rape conviction of Russell Brand, and separate allegations of sexual misconduct against David Walliams.

Brand was last week sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Mia Latter, now 37, subsequently waived her right to anonymity to publicly claim she was raped by Brand as a 16-year-old schoolgirl. She has called for a staggered age of consent to be introduced in the UK.

This would make relationships between adults and teenagers aged 16 and 17 illegal.

“I don’t want to criminalise teenagers having sex with each other. If you’re between the ages of 16 and 18, it seems reasonable that you can have relationships with each other, and [teenagers] are always going to,” Latter told The Sunday Times.

“But…if you’re in your thirties, forties and fifties and you’re trying to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18, it [should be] a criminal offence.”

The British government has since confirmed that it will consider a change to consent laws.

The age of consent in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is 16. This means that adults of any age are legally able to have sex with 16-year-olds.

Speaking to The Journal, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) chief executive Rachel Morrogh said introducing a staggered age of consent in the UK “deserves serious consideration”, particularly because the calls are coming from survivors of sexual abuse.

“Their concerns are rooted in worries about the use of power and exploitation and how these are used against people who are vulnerable,” she said.

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“In many of the recent high-profile cases, there has been a significant age gap between older men and much younger women.”

Morrogh said while the age of consent is 16 in the UK, some people view this as a “cliff edge”. She said vulnerability “doesn’t disappear on a person’s 16th or 17th or 18th birthday”, and that maturity, understanding relationships and susceptibility to manipulation “all develop gradually”.

“A 17-year-old may be legally capable of consenting to a sexual relationship, but still be vulnerable to grooming, to coercion or exploitation by someone who is much older and more powerful and more influential,” she said.

“The question really is whether a large age gap creates that imbalance of power, and we think that it does, and that’s why it’s worth examining properly.”

‘Proximity of age’ defence

In Ireland, the age of consent is 17, making it illegal for adults to engage in sexual activity with anyone under that age.

But Irish law also recognises the reality that teenagers may engage in sexual activity with each other and, in 2017, introduced a ‘proximity of age’ defence.

This means that if a person is charged with engaging in a sexual act with a person aged between 15 and 17, they can rely on a defence that the act was consensual if they are younger or less than two years older than the other person.

The law stipulates, however, that this defence is not available to someone if they are an authority figure over the child – who, therefore, can’t consent – or in a relationship with them that was “intimidatory or exploitative”.

Similar so-called ‘Romeo and Juliet’ clauses which enable teenagers to engage in sexual activity with those who are close to their age without criminalising them are in place in several European countries, as well as in Canada and a number of US states, but none exists in UK law.

Morrogh said this nuance in Irish law protects teenagers from the grooming and age exploitation that has been seen in recent cases in the UK.

But she said that were a staggered age of consent to arise as a policy question in Ireland, it would “need to be examined very carefully”.

The reality is that most victims never report sexual violence to the gardaí, so a new offence on the statute book may have less practical impact than some would hope.

Data published in September by DRCC found that among those who have experienced rape, only 17% reported it to the gardaí, while almost one in five told no one at all.

“The fact that legislation would be passed would send a very strong signal about what society and the law will and won’t tolerate. It would probably serve a purpose, even when considering the potential that it may not be a law that is used often.”

Morrogh said a full impact assessment would need to be carried out before any such legislation was enacted to examine its effectiveness and ensure that survivors and frontline services can contribute to it.

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Cultural shift needed

She also pointed out that sexual violence and exploitation of teenagers “isn’t just a legal problem”.

“We really need to focus on it being the cultural problem that it is,” she said.

“Of course we need the most courageous laws that any country is implementing, but we also need to change the culture.

Laws do establish boundaries, they do offer protection, but they can’t, on their own, challenge the attitudes and the entitlement and the norms that enable that abuse.

Morrogh said knowledge around consent “is for people of all ages”, not just teenagers and young people.

“The laws and the policy changes are being considered on the back of this focus on the entertainment industry and on celebrity culture, but I think that we also really need to focus on the cultural change to build a consent culture where everybody is familiar with what is and isn’t okay.”

The data published by DRCC in September also found that 48% of men under 25 believe there are “a lot” of false rape allegations.

The percentage of men under 25 who believe a person who is raped while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is at least partially responsible is well over double (37%) that of the rest of the population (15%).

“It’s very clear to us in Dublin Rape Crisis Centre that those views are no longer confined to the internet; that they have bled into actions that are being taken in real life by men against women, and that is something that concerns us,” Morrogh said.

“I worry that we’ve probably not done what we could to protect a generation of young people because they’ve been given complete access to the internet, and that the tech companies haven’t been regulated as much as they should have been. But we need to learn from those mistakes.”

Morrogh said that any legal reform would need to sit alongside comprehensive relationship education, consent education, public awareness and early intervention.

“Ultimately, the responsibility is on the older adults rather than these children. As adults, we all have a responsibility to model consent and to practice consent in a responsible way.”