Gardaí seize 32 stolen dogs following searches in Swords

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED 32 dogs that are believed to have been stolen following searches at Stockhole, Cloghran in Swords in north Dublin yesterday.

The three chihuahuas, four pugs, one Jack Russell and 24 daschsunds were discovered after gardaí received a call in relation to unusual activity in the area.

After further enquiries, gardaí sought a Section 48 search warrant which was executed by a number of gardaí attached to Swords and Malahide garda stations.

Two dog wardens assisted gardaí in the search, and they confirmed the estimated monetary value of the dogs would be in excess of €120,000.

All the dogs were taken to Ashtown Pound where they are currently being cared for.

The owners of the dogs are due to be verified via their microchips where further enquiries will be carried out, gardaí added.