WHEN ESTHER* WAS born, everyone around her was scared.

Confused as to why her skin was not black, her mother used an iron sponge to scrub her skin, believing her white skin could be scratched away.

“Now imagine from birth I’m already facing that kind of discrimination, that kind of barrier from my birth mom,” says Esther. “She was doing it because she wasn’t aware. She didn’t know.

Esther has albinism, an inherited genetic condition that causes an absence of melanin, the pigment that colours the skin, hair and eyes. This lack of pigmentation causes individuals with albinism to have unusually white skin and hair, and visual impairments.

Exact figures are unknown, but there are thought to be millions of people with albinism out of an estimated population of over 243 million in Nigeria.

Despite this prevalence, there is a severe lack of knowledge about the condition, and people with albinism face extreme discrimination and inhuman treatment.

“It’s just the skin colour, right? It doesn’t make me less of a human. It doesn’t make me that I’m possessed. It doesn’t make me that I’m cursed,” says Esther.

Albinism is not a communicable disease, explains Adaeze*, another woman with albinism. The basic cause of albinism is often misunderstood, and is a factor in the stigma against people with albinism.

“We are a special kind of person,” she says. “But if you are not careful,” she warns, “people can make you to start feeling inferior if you don’t know who you are.”

Like in Esther’s case, when babies with albinism are born, many families struggle to accept them. It is common for the father to deny them, and accuse the wife of infidelity.

Esther and Adaeze

Temitope’s* family has a history of albinism going back many generations, so it was no surprise to her parents when she was born with albinism.

“When they gave birth to me, I came and they were like, “okay, yes, this is the one we’ve been waiting for,” she says, smiling. “I enjoyed that privilege as a person with albinism in the family, but not in the society… The society was a different kettle of fish entirely.”

Although their families reacted very differently to their births, both Esther and Temitope faced similar hardships in school. Many children with albinism don’t even get the opportunity to go.

As a result of poor education, many people with albinism can’t find employment, struggle to make ends meet, and end up on the poverty line.

Bullying and abuse

Both women experienced bullying and discrimination from classmates and some teachers who knew no better.

“There is a belief that we are not fit to be social,” notes Esther.

It’s like a curse that you need to kill before you think of seeing yourself as a human being.”

In more sinister situations, the bullying and discrimination experienced by people with albinism can be deadly.

Children with albinism are the targets of ritual killings where their body parts are removed to be used in traditional potions that are brewed to bring good luck and wealth.

Throughout sub-Saharan Africa, there are many myths and stereotypes about people with albinism. They are commonly seen as witches, oracles, ancestral gods or cursed creatures.

“There’s even this myth that when you sleep with a woman with albinism, it kills HIV,” says Esther. Because of this harmful myth, many women with albinism are raped by men who are desperate to cure their HIV.

Many men also believe that women with albinism ‘taste sweeter’ than women with darker skin. This belief leads to sexual abuse.

Forced sterilisation

Although there is a desire to sleep with women with albinism, many men believe they should not marry or reproduce, explains Esther.

A prospective partner once told Esther that he would only date her on the condition that they remove her womb to prevent her from reproducing.

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She later overheard a conversation with this prospective partner and his friend about his intentions to secretly have a child outside his relationship with Esther. She quickly ended the relationship, knowing she deserved to be treated better.

“I went through hell from guys without albinism,” she says, noting that she is now happily married to a man with albinism.

“When men come around and say they want to have a relationship with you, you begin to second guess,” says Temitope, asking herself, “Is this person actually genuine? Or is this person actually coming just to have a taste of dating a person with albinism?

“You are always on guard,” she concludes. “You’re trying to guard yourself against harm from other persons.”

Treated differently

“They are seeing you as not human enough, not normal,” says Ola*, another woman with albinism.

Ola explains that domestic violence and sexual and gender-based violence is deeply rooted in Nigerian society.

“If we say there is a high rise of gender-based violence in society, especially when it comes to women,” she says, “then we must affirm that women with albinism face this abuse double, because of the already existing stereotype and discrimination embedded in the society, culture, and even religion.”

Despite such abuse being commonly-known, women with albinism find it hard to seek justice following sexual abuse.

A lot of abuse goes unreported, especially in the case of spousal rape.

Historically, traditional Nigerian law dictated a husband cannot rape his wife. Although the law has changed, mindsets have not.

Ola says:

If someone survived rape, instead of getting justice, the person is getting stigmatised.

The justice system is not at that point yet, she says, but is getting there.

It takes a certain kind of strong woman who will stand up to a man who subjects her to violence, she says, noting the importance of empowering other women with albinism.

Together, these women carry out community outreach with the Women and Girls with Albinism Network, an Abuja-based advocacy organisation, to educate and create more awareness, with the hope that their efforts will be applied in the community, and the information will be passed along further.

Adaeze, Ola, and Esther (back row) with journalist Niamh Ní Hoireabhaird (front left) and Temitope (front right)

A primary focus of the efforts is to build the capacity of women and girls with albinism to stand up for themselves and their rights.

“We still have so many women that are still living in a patriarchy society where they believe it is a man’s world,” says Esther. “As a woman already, you don’t have the right to raise your head. Now imagine you, a woman with a disability.”

Pushing for change

In some communities, their efforts receive a lot of pushback from men who are not willing to allow their wives to learn, believing that these women were coming to teach their wives how to rebel against them.

The women were once chased out of a community by these men when they tried to discuss gender-based violence.

“They have that mindset that once their wives know that they have rights, there is a problem,” she says, blaming restrictive religious and cultural beliefs.

Esther, Temitope, Ola and Adaeze are all working for the change they want to see in society.

“I want a society where a woman with albinism is able to speak up, not just speaking up with her head bowed down, but speaking up with her chest raised up,” says Esther.

“I have a positive perception because I’ve learned to accept myself for who I am,” she says, “but the society has not seen me for who I am.”

At their request, the real names of Esther, Temitope, Ola and Adaeze were not used here.

Supported by the Simon Cumbers Media Fund