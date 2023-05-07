EPA to make radiological licences available for the first time amid demands for transparency

THE ENVIRONMENT REGULATOR is hoping to make the viewing of radiological licences available to the public for the first time later this year.

A radiological licence is needed for plants working with various sensitive chemicals, including titanium, and covers the measures needed for the plant to operate safely.

It is granted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and shows compliance with radiation levels and safety standards for the protection of the health of workers and the public against dangers arising from ionising radiation.

At present the licenses lie with the companies and can only be released by them at their own discretion.

Trade union Siptu said it’s a problem for the sector which can see devastating incidents because of the nature of the work and the materials. The union noted the serious fire at one plant in Cork last month which saw a man hospitalised on life support.

“There has to be absolute transparency when it comes to providing a safe workplace, especially when it’s working with chemicals,” said Neil McGowan, sector organiser for Stryker’s plants throughout Munster with trade union Siptu.

The medical equipment and device maker has been hit by controversy due to a series of incidents at the plant in Carrigtwohill, east Cork.

Last month, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Neil Richmond said he would speak to officials on how to proceed with a “full safety audit” of oversight by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) of Stryker in recent years, following calls from local TD Pat Buckley in the Dáil.

The Sinn Féin deputy alleged there were 11 incidents of concern covering an 18-month period at the site prior to last month’s fire.

EPA license

Licenses are taken out by companies for various sectors and are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, ranging from power plants to meat factories and waste facilities.

These are then freely accessible for members of the public to view and hold information on the watchdog’s inspections of each company and an overview of how well each site is being managed.

However, this is not the case with radiological licenses. To view a radiological license, the EPA told The Journal it can be accessed only by requesting it from the company.

When The Journal did this on 21 April, the company said it was “looking into” the query. It had not responded at the time of publication.

The company previously said that the health and safety of employees at Stryker “is and always will be our main concern”.

When the EPA was contacted by this publication, it said it had visited the Stryker site on 23 February last for inspection.

It added that it was “working towards making all the radiological licences and correspondence available online similar to the way” its waste and other licence information is available to view online.

This should be completed by the end of Q2 this year, the EPA said.

Meetings with management

McGowan said there have been attempts to speak to management in recent weeks since the fire at the Carrigtwohill facility.

He said after not finding any success with local management, Siptu was met with “radio silence from American management” which he described as exceptionally frustrating.

On the issues around accessing the plant’s license, it was “shocking but not surprising” to learn, McGowan said.

“We’ve highlighted disclosures to the HSA by members of staff where the staff are told the issues have been addressed and corrective action has been taken but there’s no further details on that either publicly or to the person who made the disclosure.

“We have a positive and normal relationship with Stryker’s other plants in Mallow and Limerick but there have been three separate recommendations from the Labour Court for Carrigtwohill to meet with us – which has still not happened.”

Cork East TD Buckley told The Journal the license needs to be made available so people can “have confidence” in the plant.

“I’m genuinely shocked that it’s not there for anyone to see. Anybody can make a mistake but we’re well beyond one or two mistakes now.

“There has to be transparency, there has to be accountability. And there has to be trust and respect between employers and employees and the general public in that area as well.”