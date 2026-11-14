‘Thank God you’re here’: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, exiled opposition of Belarus, visits Irish ‘family’

SVIATLANA TSIKHANOUSKAYA, THE exiled Belarusian opposition leader, went to visit her Irish “family” after taking part in the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.

Tikhanovskaya (43) stood against former Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko in a 2020 presidential election that the opposition say she won.

Official results, however, awarded the victory to Lukashenko, triggering major demonstrations and a brutal crackdown, forcing Tikhanovskaya into exile.

Tikhanovskaya grew up in Mikashevichi, a small town south of Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

She would become one of the so-called “Chernobyl children”, whose health was either directly or indirectly affected by the 1986 nuclear disaster in neighbouring Ukraine.

Tikhanovskaya was one of the children brought to Ireland in the 90s by Chernobyl Children International, which was founded by Adi Roche.

After #EPC, I went back to my beloved Roscrea, County Tipperary, to see my Irish 🇮🇪 family, the Deanes. I first came here some 30 years ago as a Chornobyl kid. Henry and Marian welcomed me as one of their own. Those summers shaped who I am and my European identity. https://t.co/rWMWcMiQOF — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) November 14, 2026

She came to Ireland during the summers for respite and recuperation and stayed at the home of Henry Deane and his wife Marian in Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

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Tikhanovskaya meanwhile later worked as a translator, including for Chernobyl Lifeline Ireland, a charity helping children from areas affected by the nuclear disaster.

She visited Dublin this week to take part in the EPC summit – she is head of the United Transitional Cabinet of Belarus, which sits in exile in opposition to Lukashenko.

During her visit to Ireland, she also made time to visit Roscrea and her Irish family.

“Thanks be to God you’re here,” said Henry when he greeted Tsikhanouskaya at his front door.

“I first came here some 30 years ago as a Chernobyl kid,” wrote Tsikhanouskaya on social media.

“Henry and Marian welcomed me as one of their own. Those summers shaped who I am and my European identity.”

Meanwhile, speaking from the EPC summit, Tsikhanouskaya told reporters that Ukraine must win the war.

“Russia’s invasion is not just about foreign policy, it’s a way for Putin to stay in power,” said Tsikhanouskaya.

“That’s why we need to put as much pressure on the regime, to make them step away and to make all the opportunities to win this war because the victory of Ukraine will shape not only Ukraine’s future but the whole of Europe.”