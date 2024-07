TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has described a public order incident in Coolock in north Dublin as “reprehensible” and “criminal”.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the former Crown Paints factory on the Malahide Road, where there have been clashes between police and anti-immigrant demonstrators after a number of fires broke out at the entrance to the site earlier today.

The site has been earmarked for asylum seekers and 12 people have been arrested so far.

Harris said the scene at Coolock are “reprehensible” and added that Justice Minister Helen McEntee has briefed him throughout the day.

“The law will be implemented,” said Harris.

He added that “no person has a right to burn cars, damage property, or attack members of An Garda Síochána and emergency services”.

“These actions are criminal and are designed to sow fear and division,” said Harris.

He added that “we should not accept them being legitimised in any way by describing them as ‘protest’.”

Harris thanked gardaí for their work and said they have “shown extraordinary professionalism” after “coming under attack”.

The Taoiseach also remarked that a “security guard was attacked for simply doing his job”.

Harris said his thoughts and that of his family are with the security guard and that they hope he makes a speedy recovery.