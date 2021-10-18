'It's not Groundhog Day': Taoiseach says Covid Pass extension and antigen testing being considered

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said Government is considering extending the use of the Covid pass, mask wearing and social distancing beyond the 22 October.

The National Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting this afternoon before giving its advice to Government ahead of the planned easing of restrictions on Friday.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) also met today on its advice on the booster vaccine programme.

Almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are due to be lifted on 22 October but a recent rise in cases numbers and hospitalisations has thrown the plan into doubt.

There are 482 people currently in hospital with Covid-19, 74 of whom are in ICU.

Speaking to reporters in Sligo today, the Taoiseach also confirmed that the Government will consider the greater role antigen testing could play in the further easing of restrictions.

Martin said he is a strong believer in antigen testing, and the use of such testing will be considered over the next 24 hours, despite health experts sitting on NPHET questioning the effectiveness of such tests.

While he said he would not pre-empt tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, Martin said “we are in a much different space to this time last year because of vaccination”.

He said vaccination had “transformed” the situation, and “our capacity to deal and cope with the situation”.

“It is not Groundhog Day – I don’t accept that,” he said, adding that the rise in hospitalisations is a “cause for reflection”.

The Government wants to provide clarity for businesses tomorrow, he said.

“This isn’t an absence of clarity, it’s that Covid is behaving in a certain way,” he said.

Asked about the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn’s comments on Friday in relation to people working from home over the winter months, the Taoiseach said “there has been no change” in policy since it was announced in September that there should be a phased return to the workplace.

HSE CEO Paul Reid warned this morning that due to the numbers in hospital with Covid, it is “time for us all to hit the reset button”.

“If unvaccinated you’re at higher risk, resulting in disproportionate impact. Do the right thing,” Reid said on Twitter. “For the rest of us, time to do the basics well again. Both of the above work.”