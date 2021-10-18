#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 18 October 2021
Advertisement

'It's not Groundhog Day': Taoiseach says Covid Pass extension and antigen testing being considered

NPHET is meeting this afternoon before giving its advice to Government on the easing of restrictions.

By Christina Finn Monday 18 Oct 2021, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 9,117 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5577809
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said Government is considering extending the use of the Covid pass, mask wearing and social distancing beyond the 22 October. 

The National Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting this afternoon before giving its advice to Government ahead of the planned easing of restrictions on Friday. 

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) also met today on its advice on the booster vaccine programme.

Almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are due to be lifted on 22 October but a recent rise in cases numbers and hospitalisations has thrown the plan into doubt.

There are 482 people currently in hospital with Covid-19, 74 of whom are in ICU.

Speaking to reporters in Sligo today, the Taoiseach also confirmed that the Government will consider the greater role antigen testing could play in the further easing of restrictions.

Martin said he is a strong believer in antigen testing, and the use of such testing will be considered over the next 24 hours, despite health experts sitting on NPHET questioning the effectiveness of such tests.

While he said he would not pre-empt tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, Martin said “we are in a much different space to this time last year because of vaccination”.

Related Reads

18.10.21 NPHET to meet ahead of reopening decision as HSE boss says it's 'back to basics'
17.10.21 Publican's groups urge full reopening of sector following 'escalation in crisis faced by pubs'
15.10.21 Government position 'hasn't changed' despite Ronan Glynn's call for home working 'where possible'

He said vaccination had “transformed” the situation, and “our capacity to deal and cope with the situation”. 

“It is not Groundhog Day – I don’t accept that,” he said, adding that the rise in hospitalisations is a “cause for reflection”. 

The Government wants to provide clarity for businesses tomorrow, he said. 

“This isn’t an absence of clarity, it’s that Covid is behaving in a certain way,” he said.

Asked about the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn’s comments on Friday in relation to people working from home over the winter months, the Taoiseach said “there has been no change” in policy since it was announced in September that there should be a phased return to the workplace. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

HSE CEO Paul Reid warned this morning that due to the numbers in hospital with Covid, it is “time for us all to hit the reset button”. 

“If unvaccinated you’re at higher risk, resulting in disproportionate impact. Do the right thing,” Reid said on Twitter. “For the rest of us, time to do the basics well again. Both of the above work.”

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie