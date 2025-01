MICHEÁL MARTIN SAID that he and Keir Starmer wanted to make 2025 a “defining year” for relations between their countries after their first call since he was elected Taoiseach.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing recovery efforts from Storm Eowyn when they spoke this morning.

They also spoke about the series of Ireland-UK annual summits, with Britain due to host the first in March.

“We are both committed to making 2025 an important and defining year for Irish-British relations as we initiate a series of annual summits to drive a programme of strategic co-operation between our two countries,” Martin said after the call.

“We spoke about Northern Ireland and our shared vision as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement to furthering prosperity and reconciliation to the benefit of all.”

Advertisement

Martin welcomed the assistance provided by UK crews in the efforts to tackle the storm’s impact, and Starmer said the UK was standing by to offer further support as required.

“The leaders agreed that the UK–Ireland relationship was going from strength to strength, and it was vital to continue that in such a volatile geopolitical context,” Downing Street said in a statement.

“Discussing devastating Storm Eowyn at the weekend, the leaders paid tribute to the work of first responders and engineers to restore electricity to thousands of homes.

“The Prime Minister said that he had also spoken to the First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and that the UK stood by to offer further support, as required.

“The Prime Minister also updated on his EU reset, and the leaders underscored the importance of a close and constructive relationship with the EU to boost prosperity and security.”

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine and the Middle East, with Martin calling for a “surge” in humanitarian aid to Gaza.