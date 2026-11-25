TRAINS HAVE BEEN suspended through Dublin city centre as emergency services are at the scene of an incident near Tara Street station.

Irish Rail said services are suspended “until further notice” between the Connolly and Grand Canal Dock stations at the request of the gardaí.

A significant number of emergency service personnel and vehicles have been observed in the area, including gardaí and fire brigades.

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Sources have said there’s no threat to the public.

Some services will operate with disruptions as a result and passengers are advised to keep an eye on updates from Irish Rail.

Trains are operating northbound from Connolly station and southbound from Grand Canal Dock. Irish Rail said some services are experiencing delays of 40 minutes as a result.

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