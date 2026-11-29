THE PSNI HAVE arrested a teenage boy in relation to an alleged sectarian-motivated assault in Derry.

At around 3.50pm on Saturday, the PSNI received a report that two teenagers had been threatened by another group at a bus depot in the Foyle Street area.

One of the suspects was alleged to have been carrying a knife.

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Upon the arrival of officers, the teenager was identified through enquiries and stopped and searched.

A small knife was found in his possession, which was seized by officers, and he was arrested on suspicion of offences including common assault and possessing an article with a blade in a public place.

Following questioning, the man was later released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

The PSNI said it “welcomed the swift arrest following this report made to police and recognises the concern incidents like these can cause in our community”.

“We urge parents and others with influence over young people to know where they are and what they are doing,” said a PSNI spokesperson, “as we do not want to see children and young people entering the criminal justice system.”