Teenager dies and man in critical condition following road traffic collision in Co Tipperary

A TEENAGER HAS died following a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary yesterday morning.

The single vehicle collision occurred yesterday morning at around 6.10am on the R505/R661 junction at Dundrum village.

The occupants of the car, a man in his 30s and two male teenagers were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries.

However, one of the teenagers has since died of his injuries and the man in his 30s remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The road has reopened following an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R505 or R661 between 5:00am and 6:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.