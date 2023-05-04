Get The Journal's monthly climate newsletter delivered to your inbox

THE GOVERNMENT HAS just released a draft version of its long-term climate strategy three years after an EU deadline – and the next edition of The Journal’s monthly climate newsletter will be diving into how it took so long and what the strategy says now.

Temperature Check brings readers the latest updates from reporter Lauren Boland on big climate stories in Ireland and abroad as well as original insights and interviews.

