Teenage boy arrested in connection with assault on tourists in Temple Bar

A TEENAGE BOY has been arrested in connection with a serious assault and robbery which took place in Temple Bar in Dublin on Friday night.

Three English tourists were attacked in the Fownes Street area.

Gardaí said the teen is currently being detained at a Garda station in the city centre.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The three men, aged in their 20s were taken to St. James’s Hospital to be treated for their injuries. All three men have been released from hospital.”

Advertisement

One of the victims of the attack has told The Journal that it was his first time in Dublin. He suffered an injury to his eye, while two other men suffered broken noses.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read Next Related Reads Dublin city crime: statistics indicate return to pre-pandemic incidence of assault “I ran as fast as I could”: British tourist describes the moment he was assaulted in Temple Bar