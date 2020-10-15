The 9 at 9: Thursday

Updated 6 minutes ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #VISITORS: A nationwide restriction on visitors to households is to come into force at midnight.
2. #LEVEL 4: Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan will be put under Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced last night.
3. #WORK FROM HOME: The Taoiseach said last night if more people work from home it will have an impact on the virus transmission rate.
4. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed 1.095 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and five further deaths.
5. #RYANAIR: The airline has said it will reduce its capacity from 60% down to 40% for the winter months, which will include closing its Cork and Shannon bases.
6. #BREXIT: A crucial Brexit summit in Brexit trade talks begins today.
7. #UNITED STATES: Melania Trump said that her and the president’s teenage son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus not long after his parents, but had no symptoms.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #APPRENTICES: A €3,000 financial incentive for employers to take on apprentices has been extended into next year.
9. #ICU: Cork University Hospital, Mercy Hospital and St. Vincent’s are among 10 hospitals across the country with no available ICU beds, as Covid-19 cases rise and new restrictions come into effect.
COMMENTS