The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VISITORS: A nationwide restriction on visitors to households is to come into force at midnight.

2. #LEVEL 4: Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan will be put under Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced last night.

3. #WORK FROM HOME: The Taoiseach said last night if more people work from home it will have an impact on the virus transmission rate.

4. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed 1.095 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and five further deaths.

5. #RYANAIR: The airline has said it will reduce its capacity from 60% down to 40% for the winter months, which will include closing its Cork and Shannon bases.

6. #BREXIT: A crucial Brexit summit in Brexit trade talks begins today.

7. #UNITED STATES: Melania Trump said that her and the president’s teenage son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus not long after his parents, but had no symptoms.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #APPRENTICES: A €3,000 financial incentive for employers to take on apprentices has been extended into next year.

9. #ICU: Cork University Hospital, Mercy Hospital and St. Vincent’s are among 10 hospitals across the country with no available ICU beds, as Covid-19 cases rise and new restrictions come into effect.