#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 6,101 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5233823
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough

Updated 6 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VISITORS: A nationwide restriction on visitors to households is to come into force at midnight. 

2. #LEVEL 4: Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan will be put under Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced last night. 

3. #WORK FROM HOME: The Taoiseach said last night if more people work from home it will have an impact on the virus transmission rate. 

4. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed 1.095 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and five further deaths.

5. #RYANAIR: The airline has said it will reduce its capacity from 60% down to 40% for the winter months, which will include closing its Cork and Shannon bases

6. #BREXIT: A crucial Brexit summit in Brexit trade talks begins today.

7. #UNITED STATES: Melania Trump said that her and the president’s teenage son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus not long after his parents, but had no symptoms.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #APPRENTICES: A €3,000 financial incentive for employers to take on apprentices has been extended into next year.

9. #ICU: Cork University Hospital, Mercy Hospital and St. Vincent’s are among 10 hospitals across the country with no available ICU beds, as Covid-19 cases rise and new restrictions come into effect. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie