NEWS STORIES ABOUT Ireland’s planning system have become more-and-more common in recent years, given the challenges around the current housing shortage.

While many are in agreement that there are reforms to be made, when exploring this topic you may find yourself in the grey area of ‘go-away money’.

The practice, in short, involves objecting to a new development and seeking a sum of money from the developer to withdraw the objection in return.

Though not illegal in Ireland, previous news stories and investigations have highlighted how some have sought to manipulate this system for a handsome pay out.

There is draft legislation in place which will stifle these attempts but won’t stop it. So what is it all about? How is go-away money being used? And what might these new laws do to stop it?

On this week’s episode of The Explainer Brendan Slattery, a solicitor with McCann Fitzgerald specialising in expert in planning and environmental law, joins us to answer these questions and more.



The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by producer Muiris O’Cearbhaill and presenter Laura Byrne.