Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: PA

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Source: PA

#NORTH KOREA: North Korea has said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the US.

#UK: Lawyers for Prince Andrew have said they want to question his accuser’s husband and her psychologist as part of his civil sex case.

#TONGA: Tongans have fled to higher ground after a massive volcanic eruption – heard in neighbouring countries – triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.

#AUSTRALIA: Australia returned Novak Djokovic to detention today, saying the tennis star’s opposition to vaccination could cause “civil unrest” and trigger a high-profile court showdown.

#US: A late-June sentencing date has been set for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell after her conviction on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy relating to the recruitment of teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Source: Mark Stedman via Rollingnews.ie

Ireland’s €19 million rollover Lotto jackpot has finally been won. The prize was capped in October, after a record number of consecutive draws, making today’s event a “must-be-won” lotto. The last time it was won was in June 2021.

Want to know more about how a “must-be-won” lotto works? If there’s an outright winner, that’s the end of the story — but if not, it gets a little more complicated. We put together an Explainer to break it down, which you can read here.