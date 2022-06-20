The Good Information Podcast: Healthcare - are we moving further away from the solution?

IRELAND’S HEALTHCARE SYSTEM remains beset on all sides by issues such as years-long waiting lists, burnt out, underpaid staff, and exorbitant costs for massive projects such as the National Children’s Hospital.

Against that backdrop, it comes as a no surprise that our poll found that just shy of two-thirds of Irish voters believe that Ireland’s healthcare system is getting worse.

This episode of The Good Information Podcast looks at some of the ways Ireland can pull healthcare out of its tailspin, including by focusing more so on the suggestions of patients and patient advocates.

