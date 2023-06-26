Advertisement

Poll: Should RTÉ presenter pay be capped in line with civil service salaries?
LAST WEEK’S REVELATIONS that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings had been underreported to the tune of €345,000 over six years sent reverberations through Ireland.

The news was a shock, but the idea of RTÉ presenters earning large salaries is nothing new. In 2022, the second highest earner at the station was Joe Duffy, whose salary was reported as €360,650. Ray D’arcy earned €305,000, while Claire Byrne earned €350,000 in 2021. 

In 2019, RTÉ journalists voted in favour of a motion said that no one in the organisation should be earning more than the salary of senior secretaries general in the civil service – which at the time was €208,000.

The current top salary for a civil servant (that is, the Secretary General of a government department) is €250,000.

Today we want to know, do you think RTÉ presenter pay should be capped in line with civil servant salaries?


Poll Results:

Yes (91)
No (18)
I don't know (6)



