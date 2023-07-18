Poll: Would you travel to Turkey for dental treatment?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MEDICAL TOURISM HAS surged in popularity as waiting lists and costs grow in Ireland.
Dentistry is among the most popular treatments sought by Irish people abroad, with Turkey one of the leading destinations for dental work. According to the Turkish Dental Association, up to 250,000 people a year travel to Turkey each year to avail of low-cost dental treatment.
However, these trips are not without risk. Two Irish people have died in Turkey over the last 12 months while seeking dental treatment. The causes of death remain unclear.
Today we want to know… Would you travel to Turkey for dental treatment?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site