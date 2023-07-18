Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Would you travel to Turkey for dental treatment?
Have your say.
MEDICAL TOURISM HAS surged in popularity as waiting lists and costs grow in Ireland.

Dentistry is among the most popular treatments sought by Irish people abroad, with Turkey one of the leading destinations for dental work. According to the Turkish Dental Association, up to 250,000 people a year travel to Turkey each year to avail of low-cost dental treatment.

However, these trips are not without risk. Two Irish people have died in Turkey over the last 12 months while seeking dental treatment. The causes of death remain unclear.

Today we want to know… Would you travel to Turkey for dental treatment?


Poll Results:

Definitely not (390)
Maybe/I don't know (76)
I haven't but I would (60)
I already have (18)




Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Your Voice
