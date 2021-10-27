Gardaí appeal for information over missing man (59) in Monaghan

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing 59-year-old Thomas McSkeane who is missing from Castleshane, Co Monaghan.

Thomas was last seen at 9.45am on Tuesday at his home in Braddox, Castleshane.

He is described as 5” 8’ in height, is of normal build, blue eyes and has thinning grey hair.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and Thomas’s family are concerned for his well-being and are appealing for help in locating him.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Monaghan on 047-77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station”