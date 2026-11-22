A DIAMOND RING worn by one of the most famous survivors of the sinking of the Titanic has sold for £150,000 (€179,000) at auction.

Lucy, Lady Duff-Gordon was wearing the solitaire diamond ring when the passenger liner sank during its maiden voyage on 15 April 1912 – with the loss of around 1,500 lives.

Lucy Christiana, Lady Duff-Gordon. English fashion designer and survivor of the Titanic. Alamy Alamy

It was the only piece of jewellery she owned of any significance to survive the sinking.

Within the Duff-Gordon family it was known as The Titanic Ring and was believed to have been her engagement ring.

The ring was sold via direct descendant and was given to Duff-Gordon’s grandson Tony Giffard, a member of the UK House of Lords and scientist.

Upon his death it stayed within the family and has been treasured ever since.

The ring went under the hammer at Henry Aldridge & Son in Wiltshire on Saturday.

In 1912, Lady Duff-Gordon travelled to the US with her husband, Cosmo Duff-Gordon, as first-class passengers on board the Titanic.

During the evacuation, the Duff-Gordons escaped in Lifeboat No 1.

Although the boat was designed to hold 40 people, it was lowered with only 12 people aboard – seven of them crew.

The ring was worn by one of the most famous survivors of the sinking of the Titanic Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd / Press Association Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd / Press Association / Press Association

While on RMS Carpathia, the Cunard liner that rescued Titanic survivors, Cosmo Duff-Gordon presented each of the men from Lifeboat No 1 with a cheque for £5.

This was to help them after the White Star Line stopped their wages when the Titanic sank.

This led to gossip that the Duff-Gordons had bribed their lifeboat’s crew not to return to save swimmers out of fear the vessel would be swamped.

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Meanwhile, a unique day ticket to view the Titanic on the day of its departure from Southampton sold for £40,000 (€48,000).

A day ticket to view the Titanic on the day of her departure was also up for sale Henry Aldridge & Son / PA Henry Aldridge & Son / PA / PA

The ticket allowed the mother of a second-class passenger to watch the departure of the liner.

The card bears the White Star burgee and is addressed to the officer in charge.

It states: “Please allow Mr Talbot and 2 friends to view the S.S. Titanic.”

It is stamped “second-class” and is dated 10 April 1912.

A handwritten note on the reverse says: “Mrs Dibden plus two sisters.”

It was carried onto the Titanic by Eliza Dibden, the mother of 18-year-old William Dibden, from the New Forest, Hampshire, who perished in the disaster.

Accompanying the ticket is her son’s first communion certificate dated Easter 1908.

Meanwhile, a postcard written by the Titanic’s senior wireless operator when the liner was docked at Southampton sold for £32,000 (€38,000).

Jack Phillips is one of the heroes of the disaster Henry Aldridge & Son / PA Henry Aldridge & Son / PA / PA

Jack Phillips (25) wrote the card – featuring a photograph of the Titanic on the front – to his sister Elsie Phillips on 6 April 1912.

Phillips, described by auctioneer Andrew Aldridge as “one of the true heroes of the disaster”, sent wireless messages enlisting other ships to assist with rescuing passengers and crew as the Titanic was sinking.

The postcard, addressed to Miss Elsie Phillips of Godalming, Surrey, features a photo of the Titanic at Southampton.

The front of a postcard written by Jack Phillips, the Titanic’s senior wireless operator Henry Aldridge & Son / PA Henry Aldridge & Son / PA / PA

It reads: “Thanks very much for your letter. Having glorious weather, went to Cowes yesterday. Will write later before we sail.”

The sale totals include buyer’s premium.