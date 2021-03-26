#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 26 March 2021
At least five dead as multiple tornadoes strike across southern US states

Meterologists believe that at least eight tornados swept across the area with one huge storm travelling more than 100 miles.

By Press Association Friday 26 Mar 2021, 12:38 PM
Image: Butch Dill
Image: Butch Dill

AT LEAST FIVE people have been killed as multiple tornados devastated parts of the US southern states of Georgia and Alabama.

A large, dangerous tornado swept through Atlanta’s Coweta County, shortly after midnight this morning local time, sparking a tornado emergency for the city of Newnan and surrounding communities. There were several reports of downed trees and power lines.

Newnan police asked residents to “get off the roads” in a Facebook post, explaining that emergency officials were surveying the area.

Newnan Utilities said the storm knocked out phone and internet services. Hours later, general manager Dennis McEntire said the phone lines had returned, and urged residents to follow the utility on social media for any updates.

“It’s still dark so it’s hard to assess all of the damage but we believe we have 30 broken poles,” he said. “We serve about 10,000 customers and about half are without electricity right now.”

Mr McEntire said the damage from the storm was severe and it will “take several days, with the help from outside crews, to put the system together again”.

Newnan mayor Keith Brady said no fatalities were immediately reported.

The storm followed a series of tornadoes that ripped through Alabama on Thursday, including one that authorities said travelled roughly 100 miles across the state.

The US National Weather Service has issued multiple tornado warnings for Alabama and surrounding states.

In east Alabama, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said five people died as a twister cut a diagonal path across the county, striking mostly rural areas — something that is likely to have kept the death toll from being higher.

“Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers go to the families, and we are going to do our best to let them know we love them,” Mr Wade said at an evening briefing.

John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, said multiple tornados sprang from a “super cell” of storms that later moved into Georgia.

Vast areas of Shelby County near Birmingham — the state’s biggest city — were badly damaged.

Centreville mayor Mike Oakley said that a local airport was hit.

“We have airplanes torn apart like toys. We’ve got homes along here that are totally destroyed, trees down, power lines down. It’s pretty devastating.”

It is estimated that as many as eight tornadoes hit Alabama on Thursday, De Block said, adding that investigation teams will review eight suspected tornado tracks, and the final number will depend on if any of those tracks can be connected.

Other parts of the southern US were also affected, with dangerous thunderstorms and flooding concerns for parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and the Carolinas. In addition to deaths in Alabama, Mississippi had a storm-related death on Wednesday.

Ester Jarrell, 62, died in Wilkinson County when a large tree toppled over on to her mobile home after heavy rain soaked the ground.

Press Association

