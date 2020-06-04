Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

The Black Power Mixtape 1967 – 1975

This 2011 film is now available to stream on Mubi. Its background is fascinating – footage was recorded by Swedish journalists in the US from 1967 -75 of the black power movement. It was rediscovered 30 years later and made into this award-winning documentary.

Watch it on: Mubi

Mubi RottenTomatoes: 92%

IMDB: 7.5/10

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

This fantastic French film finally lands on an Irish streaming service. It tells the tale of two women who meet and fall in love on a remote French island. Available from Monday morning.

Watch it on: Volta

RottenTomatoes: 98%

IMDB: 8.1/10

Backdraft

This 1991 action classic is about a veteran firefighter who fights a string of deadly fires, while his brother tries to find out who’s responsible.

Watch it on : Netflix

: Netflix RottenTomatoes: 74%

IMDB: 6.7/10

Which one would you go see first?

