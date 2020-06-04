This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

Cinemas might be closed, but there are other ways to watch. Here are a few options.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 8:30 PM
10 minutes ago 1,176 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5114678

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

 

The Black Power Mixtape 1967 – 1975

Source: Amy Pichardo/YouTube

This 2011 film is now available to stream on Mubi. Its background is fascinating – footage was recorded by Swedish journalists in the US from 1967 -75 of the black power movement. It was rediscovered 30 years later and made into this award-winning documentary.

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Source: NEON/YouTube

This fantastic French film finally lands on an Irish streaming service. It tells the tale of two women who meet and fall in love on a remote French island. Available from Monday morning.

Backdraft

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

This 1991 action classic is about a veteran firefighter who fights a string of deadly fires, while his brother tries to find out who’s responsible.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (106)
Backdraft (53)
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (16)
The Black Power Mixtape (9)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

