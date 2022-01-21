#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 21 January 2022
Poll: Would you do anything for love?

Meat Loaf famously had one stipulation.

By Órla Ryan Friday 21 Jan 2022, 9:46 AM
26 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5660693
Meat Loaf performing in Munich in 1988
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Meat Loaf performing in Munich in 1988
Meat Loaf performing in Munich in 1988
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE SINGER AND actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, prompting a flood of tributes.

His family confirmed the news, telling his fans: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

In tribute to the iconic entertainer, much loved here in Ireland, we’d like to know:

Would you do anything for love?


Poll Results:

No, I won't do that (220)
Yes, I'd run right into hell and back (176)
If Meat Loaf asked me to, I would (91)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

