DONALD TRUMP EMERGED moments after his conviction on 34 charges of falsifying business records claiming “I’m a very innocent man”.

Trump, wearing a navy blue suit and bright blue tie with white shirt, spoke to reporters in the hallway near the courtroom.

He said: “This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. But the real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here.

“I’m a very innocent man.”

He added: ”This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.

Trump bemoaned that he was not allowed to change venue and added: “I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our constitution.”

Before turning and walking away he said that he will “keep fighting”.

Trump will be sentenced on 11 July.