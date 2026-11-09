Dana White is a longstanding Trump supporter. Alamy Stock Photo
Dana White

Trump says he was ‘only kidding’ about offering UFC's chief the White House press secretary job

Trump had announced on Saturday that he had offered the role to Dana White.
7.42am, 9 Nov 2026
4.7k
10

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he was “only kidding” about offering UFC chief Dana White the job of White House press secretary.

Speaking to reporters in Florida on Sunday, Trump said the suggestion had been a joke, although White would visit the White House today for other reasons.

“I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea and there’s only one Dana … It was just a little fun,” Trump said. 

The comments came a day after Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he had offered the position to the Ultimate Fighting Championship chief executive.

Describing White as “a violent Fighter and Warrior”, Trump said he would be a press secretary “like none other”.

“Dana, please take the job!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s original post also proposed recruiting several current and former UFC champions as assistants, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump wrote.

White responded by sharing an image on Instagram appearing to show him behind the White House briefing-room lectern, captioned: “On to the next chapter”.

White is a longstanding Trump supporter who spoke at the Republican National Conventions in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

The UFC also staged a “Freedom 250” event on the White House’s South Lawn in June.

Trump attended the event alongside White.

The press secretary position has been vacant since Katie Zacharia left last month after less than a week in the role.

Additional reporting from AFP

Author
View 10 comments
Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether Donald Trump was actually joking about offering Dana White the job
Where they land
Some reckon he was testing the ground while others think he got mixed up
What they think
He was testing the ground or playing games with the media
He might have mixed him up with a press secretary of the same name
Send Tip or Correction
Close
10 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Drug-related intimidation against farmers, Kraków shooting suspect dies, and a new offer on the table in public sector pay dispute.
    38 mins ago
    302
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie