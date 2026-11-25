IT’S A NAILED-ON racing certainty that if perchance some Irish business bigwig had hurriedly exited from his top job for – shall we say – ‘conduct unbecoming’, only to be suddenly and inexplicably reinstated, the Taoiseach of the day would not celebrate by posting an AI-generated meme of an event at which someone died violently, featuring the triumphant bigwig holding aloft a bra.

If such a repulsive and bizarre image did pop up in a Taoiseach’s social media feed, the immediate assumption would be that his account had been hacked. And then, upon discovering that it had indeed been created by our head of government, the tumbrils would rumble up Merrion Street and the (metaphorical) head would be promptly demanded. In jig time he would be an ex-Taoiseach who, to quote Monty Python, had now expired and gone to join the choir invisible.

But just such a meme, for anyone who snatched forty winks on Monday and missed an entire U.S. news cycle, was posted by a jubilant President Trump a short time after the shock announcement that Jensen Huang was returning to his position as CEO of Nvidia.

The fake image of Jensen Huang that was shared by Trump Donald Trump / Truth Social Donald Trump / Truth Social / Truth Social

To briefly summarise the chaos: Huang resigned on 12 November after revelations that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy who’d routed embargoed Nvidia chips to Chinese AI companies. Reportedly Huang also had undisclosed relationships with two of his employees, including a vice president who reported directly to him. Cue stock market panic, plunging shares amid tech bro terror that the whole AI malarkey could also shortly do an ex-parrot and start pining for the fjords. So Trump personally put the arm on Nvidia’s board and hey presto Huang was back with a, well, bang.

Not long after the bombshell announcement that the prodigal multibillionaire had returned, the president took to Truth Social, posting an AI slop version of the iconic ‘fight, fight, fight’ image taken in the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt on him during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in 2026. Instead, it was Huang’s face streaked with blood, and in his raised fist was a scarlet-coloured bra.

There was immediate outrage. Some people were aghast, pointing out that one person had been killed that day and that a second victim who had sustained serious injuries in the shooting died just two months ago in September. There was also outrage and unease on Capitol Hill where not everybody was buying into the “move along, nothing spy-related to see here” nonchalance emanating from the White House who were insisting that Huang’s credibility is not only intact but enhanced, even, and that everything’s tickety-boo.

Trump and Jesen Huang at the White House in April 2025. Ken Cedeno / UPI via Alamy Ken Cedeno / UPI via Alamy / UPI via Alamy

Trump, naturally, didn’t give a monkey’s – au contraire. He and the tech bros and the stock market were immediately en fête. Taking credit for Houdini Huang during a phone call to CNBC, the president exulted: “I think he’s gonna start off at an almost higher level. He’s apologised for the indiscretion. Sex sells, fellas.”

Sex sells, fellas.

Even by the short-fingered vulgarian’s usual low standards, this was grim. The priority was to restart the stuttering stock market gravy-train – a vehicle upon which Nvidia shareholder Trump himself is firmly on board, reportedly making $15m (€13.71 million) in the trillion-bucks rebound. Everything else was irrelevant, collateral damage, useful material for a crudely insulting meme.

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But it also served as a grim reminder of just how normalised casual sexism and misogyny have become in Donald Trump’s America – granted, it’s deeply ingrained everywhere, but the US is the poster boy for it.

The fact that the Nvidia CEO has reportedly conducted affairs with two colleagues, not to mention his alleged romance with a woman who has had contact with members of Chinese intelligence, is regarded as a nothingburger is stark – hey, what’s the point of being a bigwig if you can’t enjoy the perks of the job, eh? Ol’ Jensen is some man for one man, here’s a meme to celebrate the return of the horndog, oh wait, let’s stick in a bra!

The White House frat house

The disrespect of women and the degradation of their rights was bad enough in Trump’s first term, but it has worsened this second time around.

The White House is a frat house, doused in eau de machismo and peopled with preposterous figures who have the president’s ear, such as the so-called ‘Secretary of War’ Pete Hegseth who wants women out of the military and who basked in the praise of his boss for doing a “great job” with his anti-DEI drive in getting rid of “woke” generals.

Vice-president JD Vance may have been earmarked for his gig when he sneered during a 2021 interview on Fox News that the U.S. was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made,” specifically naming Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pete Buttigieg, a gay man.

And where to begin with Trump’s on-again-off-again BFF, the planet’s richest man, Elon Musk, who arrived into the White House to take up a key position, trailing multiple sexual misconduct allegations in his wake and pursuing a creepy mission to seed the planet with his offspring (at least 14, to date).

Attacks on female journalists

The Commander-in-Chief, unshackled from the constraints of having to run for office again, routinely attacks journalists who have the audacity to ask what he sees as impertinent questions, which are in fact extremely pertinent – and he’s noticeably more vicious when a woman is in the firing-line, as this sample of recent interactions at press gaggles shows all-too clearly.

To CNN’s Kaitlin Collins: “CNN is a very corrupt organisation with a corrupt reporter standing right there, never smiles, a young beautiful woman never smiles, I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes.”

To CNN’s Kristen Holmes: “No, CNN poll numbers are fake, and your whole outfit is fake, and so are you.”

To Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey : “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

To ABC’s Mary Bruce: “It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions… a horrible, insubordinate question.”

To NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor, who is Black: “I know you don’t see dirt, but if you take a look at the White House, you’d never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come… But we had 18 broken windows.”

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To CNN’s Kristen Holmes: “Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question. They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling.”

To NBC’s Monica Alba: ““Quiet! You’re a horrible little reporter, aren’t you?”

Commenting on a question by ABC’s Karen Travers: “I had one woman from ‘ABC Fake News’, one of the worst of all… this woman starts screaming.

I recognise her immediately – not a particularly attractive person, inside or out.

“In fact, I just am amazed that these people can be reporters or anchors. She’s screaming. She’s a nasty person.”

On NYT’s Maggie Haberman: “Maggot Hagerman, the Fake Reporter from The Failing New York Times, an unattractive person both inside and out, and who knows less about me than most reporters on the beat (She’s a SCAMMER!).”

Such sexist bullying rarely causes a ripple anymore. It’s shrugged off. Just Trump being Trump.

The glass cliff

His anger towards women is always ready to bubble over; despite various male members of his inner circle such as FBI director Kash Patel, Robert Kennedy Jr. and Hegseth becoming embroiled in various controversies and bad calls, the figures being ejected through the Oval Office’s swing doors are almost all female. And most have been replaced by men.

Most recently, his chief of staff Susan Wiles was replaced by hard-right zealot Stephen Miller, and also this term Trump has fired or pushed out at least half a dozen top women including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia. (Zacharia announced the departure of Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle from the White House podium – the only news she would share, it turned out – a mere three days before she too was handed her P45.) Moreover, Zacharia was replacing Karoline Leavitt who had ceded the position of faithful presidential guard dog to the Stepford Printer, Trump’s deeply weird executive assistant Natalie Harp.

Trump now floats in a dangerous bubble of he-men and yes-men and subordinate women who know their place. In his social milieu, he’s surrounded by women who have literally moulded themselves into his preferred aesthetic of ‘Mar-A-Lago face’, best described as high, dark, arched brows; cartoonishly inflated lips; skin frozen and pulled tautly over multiple syringes’ worth of filler; and barely open eyes that appear to have been pulled sideways and up. Mere coincidence? A quick search for images of philanthropist Susan Dell, Callista Gingrich, wife of Newt Gingrich, far-right activist Laura Loomer and the above-mentioned Kimberly Guilfoyle, would suggest otherwise.

All of it makes for a depressing vista.

But maybe there’s a sliver of hope – as a result of the midterm Blue tsunami, the Democrats will have over 100 women serving in Congress for the first time and perhaps they can begin to recalibrate the gender power imbalance.

But judging by Huang’s unsettling Houdini act, it looks like the broligarchy won’t cede ground without a fight, fight, fight.