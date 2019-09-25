This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump asked Ukraine leader to investigate Biden, White House transcript shows

By Adam Daly Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 3:19 PM
THE WHITE HOUSE has released a transcript of President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine’s leader one day after Democrats in Congress launched a formal impeachment inquiry, accusing him of betraying the country to get dirt from Ukraine on political rival Joe Biden.

The transcripts of Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky confirms he pressed for Kiev to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading candidate to challenge Trump in the 2020 election, and his son. 

Trump also asked Zelensky to work with Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr on the issue, according to a transcript of the July call.

“There’s a lot talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me,” Trump said. 

As Barack Obama’s vice president, Joe Biden and other Western leaders pressured Ukraine to get rid of the country’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, because he was seen as not tough enough on corruption.

In the White House-released transcript, Zelensky told Trump that since he had won the absolute majority in parliament the next prosecutor general will be “100% my person, my candidate”. 

He or she will look. into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue. The issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty so we will take care of that and will work on the investigation
of the case.

Democrats have already made clear that the transcript of the phone call will not be enough to satisfy their investigation into whether the US leader broke the law, which could potentially result in him being formally charged in the House of Representatives and put on trial in the Senate.

The full transcript can be read here. There is a disclaimer at the bottom of the document that it is “not a verbatim transcript of a discussion.”

Updates to follow 

