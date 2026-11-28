A TURKISH POLITICAL activist who was imprisoned and tortured for years in his home country is being held in custody in Ireland while he appeals a deportation order, a court has heard.

Sami Kupiszewski (53), who has lived in Ireland since December 2021 after leaving Turkey in 1992, was brought before Dublin District Court on Friday following an application by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) to extend his detention by 21 days.

Detective Garda Nathan McKenna told Judge Karen Dowling that the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan signed a deportation order for Kupiszewski on 15 July, giving him until the end of August to comply.

He failed to do so, did not provide a fixed address, and had been “couch-surfing,” the court heard.

Evidence was given that between leaving Turkey in 1992 and arriving in Ireland on 1 December 2021, Kupiszewski lived in several European countries, including one year in Greece, one year in Switzerland, six years in Sweden, eight years in Poland, followed later by a second three-year stay, and 18 months in Denmark.

Detective Garda McKenna said Kupiszewski left two of those countries where he had permission to remain. He also applied for permission to stay in Ireland late last year, but the application was withdrawn after he failed to attend a scheduled status-determination meeting.

Kupiszewski’s barrister told the court that his client had been homeless in Ireland and cited a medical report warning he is at risk of re-traumatisation in prison custody.

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His counsel, Eamonn Doran, submitted that Kupiszewski endured prolonged torture in Turkish prisons, witnessed other prisoners being tortured, and took part in hunger strikes while having to watch other inmates eat.

Under cross-examination, Detective Garda McKenna said Kupiszewski had successfully engaged with immigration procedures in two other countries, had not previously raised physical or mental health concerns here, and was able to communicate effectively—though the detective acknowledged he had only been dealing with the man since Wednesday.

Following his arrest on 12 November, the State had a 56-day statutory window to carry out the deportation. But had commenced an appeal, Judge Dowling noted.

The GNIB requires periodic court orders to maintain his detention while his pending appeal is decided.

Judge Dowling noted the evidence and legal submissions, including an offer to abide by strict reporting conditions, but refused to release him. Instead of the 21 days requested by the GNIB, she granted a further two weeks of detention.

Kupiszewski sat silently in the courtroom during the hearing and was not required to give evidence.

Approximately 40 supporters packed the public gallery, cheering as he entered and exited the courtroom and drawing warnings from court officials and the judge to keep the noise down.

Outside the courthouse, they gathered, many in keffiyeh scarves, with placards, slogans, and pro-Palestine flags.