Housing minister James Browne is expected to announce the move today. Alamy Stock Photo
turnkey homes

State to phase out buying ready-built 'turnkey' homes for social housing

New funding applications will close at the end of 2027, with councils and approved housing bodies expected to focus on their own building programmes.
7.58am, 20 Oct 2026
4.3k
12

HOUSING MINISTER JAMES Browne is to announce plans to end funding applications for ‘turnkey’ social housing purchases from the end of next year, shifting the focus towards homes developed by councils and approved housing bodies.

Under the planned change, local authorities and approved housing bodies will have until 31 December 2027 to submit applications to the Department of Housing.

No new proposals will be accepted for funding approval after that date.

Turnkey acquisitions involve buying newly built, completely finished, functional homes from developers.

The change targets projects offered for sale after construction has started or finished, where councils or housing bodies have had no opportunity to influence the type of homes being delivered.

Browne is expected to announce the move today, with the transition period intended to give councils and housing bodies time to adjust their development programmes.

The minister is understood to have been highly critical of councils’ reliance on purchasing homes that he believes would otherwise have been available to private buyers.

He has also publicly criticised the level of direct construction by local authorities.

The stated aim is to increase the availability of homes across both the social and private sectors, although the briefing does not set out how many additional homes the change is expected to deliver.

Future delivery is intended to place greater emphasis on councils’ and housing bodies’ own building programmes, alongside partnerships involving the Land Development Agency.

Private developers will still have a role, but the intention is to involve them earlier so that projects are designed around identified social housing needs and use standardised designs.

The December 2027 deadline concerns applications for funding approval, rather than a requirement for all purchases to be completed by then.

A circular setting out the revised policy and transition arrangements is expected to be issued shortly.

Author
View 12 comments
Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether buying turnkey homes for social housing drives up property prices
Where they land
Stopping the practice helps affordability, but councils lack the capacity to build instead
What they think
Bidding against the public pushes prices up
Local authorities have no staff or apprentices to build houses
Send Tip or Correction
Close
12 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie