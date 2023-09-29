Advertisement

Friday 29 September 2023
Alamy-Inpho Jurgen Klopp, Shane Lowry and TJ Reid.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
The Ryder Cup takes centre stage over the next few days.
1.4k
0
24 minutes ago

Friday

  • 6am: Ryder Cup Golf Day 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9.30am: New Zealand v Pakistan, Cricket World Cup warm-up match – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 9.30am: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup warm-up match – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 12pm: Ryder Cup Golf Day 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Newmarket – ITV3.
  • 2pm: UCI Tour of Croatia Stage 4 – Eurosport 1.
  • 7.30pm: Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Cork City v St Pat’s; Derry City v UCD; Dundalk v Drogheda Utd; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers; Galway Utd v Athlone Town; Waterford v Wexford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Kerry, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 8pm: Barcelona v Sevilla, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: New Zealand v Italy, Rugby World Cup Pool A – Virgin Media One and ITV1.

Saturday

  • 5.30am: AFL Grand Final, Collingwood v Brisbane Lions – TNT Sports 1.
  • 6am: Ryder Cup Golf Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9.30am: India v England, Cricket World Cup warm-up match – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 12pm: Ryder Cup Golf Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12pm: UCI Tour of Croatia Stage 5 – Eurosport 1.
  • 12.30pm: Aston Villa v Brighton, Premier League – TNT Sports 1.
  • 12.30pm: Southampton v Leeds United, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Newmarket, Chester and Haydock Park – ITV3.
  • 2pm: Argentina v Chile, Rugby World Cup Pool D – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
  • 3pm: Bournemouth v Arsenal, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 4pm: DLR Waves v Shelbourne, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV… (Treaty Utd v Galway Utd, 5pm; Sligo Rovers v Bohemians, 5pm; Cork City v Athlone Town, 5pm).
  • 4.45pm: Fiji v Georgia, Rugby World Cup Pool C – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
  • 5pm: AC Milan v Lazio, Serie A – TNT Sports 2.
  • 5pm: AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.
  • 5.30pm: Tottenham v Liverpool, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5.30pm: Girona v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 7pm: Boxing IBF Title Fights, Caroline Dubois v Magali Rodriguez – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.15pm: Tipperary senior hurling semi-final, Loughmore-Castleiney v Thurles Sarsfields – RTÉ 2.
  • 7.30pm: Longford Town v Treaty Utd, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.35pm: Wexford Youths v Shamrock Rovers, WNL Premier Division – TG4.
  • 7.45pm: Salernitana v Inter Milan, Serie A – TNT Sports 2.
  • 8pm: Scotland v Romania, Rugby World Cup Pool B – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 8pm: Monaco v Marseille, Ligue 1 – TNT Sports 1.

Sunday

  • 7am: MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan – TNT Sports 2.
  • 9am: Ryder Cup Golf Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12pm: UCI Tour of Croatia Stage 6 – Eurosport 1.
  • 12pm: Blackburn Rovers v Leicester City, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 12.15pm: AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.
  • 12.30pm: Aston Villa v Man United, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
  • 1pm: Racing from Longchamp (L’Arc de Triomphe, 3.05pm) – ITV4.
  • 2pm: Nottingham Forest v Brentford, Premier League – Sky Sports Premier League.
  • 2.15pm: Westmeath senior football final, St Loman’s Mullingar v Coralstown-Kinnegad – TG4.
  • 2.30pm: Harlequins v Saracens, Premiership Rugby Cup – TNT Sports 1.
  • 2.30pm: Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL – ITV1.
  • 3pm: Ryder Cup Golf Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 4.15pm: Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-final, Shamrocks Ballyhale v Dicksboro – TG4.
  • 4.45pm Australia v Portugal, Rugby World Cup Pool C – Virgin Media One and ITV4.
  • 5pm: Atalanta v Juventus, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: Chelsea v Tottenham, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: South Africa v Tonga, Rugby World Cup Pool B – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
  • 8pm: Atletico Madrid v Cadiz, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.

