AT LEAST TWO people have been killed in a Russian attack on an apartment building in a village near Ukraine’s capital, with several people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The strike on Sunday morning destroyed the five-storey building in Dymer, which is north of Kyiv, and four people were injured.

Rescuers have evacuated nine people, including a child, while another youngster was taken to hospital with injuries.

Emergency services worker looks at damaged apartment building following Russian attack in Dymer, Kyiv region, Ukraine Alamy Alamy

Search and rescue teams are working to find more survivors, with Ukraine’s State Emergency Service saying 11 people are believed to be trapped.

Mykola Osadnyi, a relative of some of those trapped, said: “When (the explosion came), I literally flipped over in bed. I live about 200 metres from here. Then we ran over here.

“My father-in-law… was screaming, ‘Save me, I’m burning.’ Now we’re just waiting again to see what happens.”

Another resident, Olena Kharkavliuk, recounted that “a terrifying sound woke us up, and then there was an explosion”.

She said her daughter’s classmate and her mother were inside the building.

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Emergency services personnel work at damaged apartment building following Russian attack in Dymer Alamy Alamy

Meanwhile, a rare air alert sounded in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave near Poland and Lithuania, as claims circulated online of drone activity near a major naval base.

The alert late on Saturday in Kaliningrad came hours after a drone strike in the Gulf of Finland set fire to a Russian cargo ship bound for the region, which is a key base for Russia’s Baltic Fleet. Finnish emergency services were still working to extinguish the blaze on Sunday.

Photos and video posted online show drone activity around the city of Baltiysk, where much of the fleet is stationed. But The Associated Press could not immediately verify the authenticity of the images.

According to local media, air raid sirens were heard in Kaliningrad for the first time since Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kaliningrad governor Alexei Bezprozvannykh said “a suspicious object coming from the direction of Lithuania” triggered the alert in the Nemansky district near the Lithuanian border.

On Russian Telegram channels, posts by users saying they were Baltiysk residents described air defences working there during the night. They featured photos and videos of bright streaks against the night sky, with crackling sounds heard in the background.

Kaliningrad authorities on Sunday denounced as fake one photo, supposedly from Baltiysk, that showed clouds of smoke rising into the night sky, while an orange haze glowed on the horizon. They told Russian state media that the photo “had nothing to do with the region”.

As of Sunday morning, Russian authorities reported no casualties or damage in Kaliningrad.

Lithuanian foreign minister Kęstutis Budrys wrote on X that Lithuania “categorically rejects false claims” regarding the country’s involvement in a drone attack against the region.

“The Republic of Lithuania has never authorised the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case.”

Lithuania’s authorities also said they had not recorded any drones or similar objects flying through the country’s airspace the previous night.