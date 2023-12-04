Two men to appear in court after being charged in connection with €8 million heroin seizure

TWO MEN ARE due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning after being charged in connection to an €8 million heroin seizure last week.

Both men, one aged in his 40s and the other aged in his 60s, were arrested after gardaí made the discovery when they stopped and seized a plane in Weston Airport in Dublin.

It was the largest seizure of heroin in Ireland so far this year.

The men were arrested on suspicion of organised crime activity and have since been charged. They will appear before the court at 10.30am today.

