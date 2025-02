GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a car was hijacked in Clane, Co Kildare at the weekend.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45pm on Sunday outside a takeaway on Main Street when a woman in her 40s was approached by a man.

He forcibly removed her from her parked car, then stole the vehicle and left the scene.

A second woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted during the course of this incident.

Both women were taken from the scene to Naas General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for information from the public relating to the hijacking.

Anyone who was on Clane Main Street and its environs on Sunday evening, particularly between 9pm and 11:30pm, is asked to contact investigating gardaí at Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.