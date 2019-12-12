'Rejoice': UK papers react to Boris Johnson's near-certain election victory

THE EXIT POLL has been released and it seems nearly certain that Boris Johnson is on course to win an overwhelming majority.

The UK papers are already reacting to the projected result, which would allow Johnson to deliver his own brand of Brexit and seems to promise the end of Jeremy Corbyn.

The Daily Telegraph, which has been a vocal backer of the Conservatives in recent months, writes: “Johnson on course for landslide as exit poll puts Tories well ahead.”

Source: The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Mirror, which traditionally backs Labour, takes a less jubilant tone:

Source: Daily Mirror

Another paper that is celebrating Johnson’s nearly inevitable victory is the Daily Mail:

Source: The Daily Mail

The Guardian, which backed Labour, plays it very straight:

Source: The Guardian

The Times has a similar headline:

Source: The Times

The i describes the exit poll as a “blue tide”:

Source: The i

The Sun goes with, well, a dog-themed front page:

Source: The Sun