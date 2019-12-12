This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Rejoice': UK papers react to Boris Johnson's near-certain election victory

The UK papers are already reacting to the exit poll, which predicts victory for Johnson.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 11:14 PM
40 minutes ago 5,365 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931239

THE EXIT POLL has been released and it seems nearly certain that Boris Johnson is on course to win an overwhelming majority.

The UK papers are already reacting to the projected result, which would allow Johnson to deliver his own brand of Brexit and seems to promise the end of Jeremy Corbyn. 

The Daily Telegraph, which has been a vocal backer of the Conservatives in recent months, writes: “Johnson on course for landslide as exit poll puts Tories well ahead.”

ELnsPGMXsAAYF0a Source: The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Mirror, which traditionally backs Labour, takes a less jubilant tone:

ELnskFtWoAMZQ5K (1) Source: Daily Mirror

Another paper that is celebrating Johnson’s nearly inevitable victory is the Daily Mail:

ELnuhubWwAAKe8F Source: The Daily Mail

The Guardian, which backed Labour, plays it very straight: 

ELnu5gAXYAI9IfE Source: The Guardian

The Times has a similar headline:

ELnxpNEW4AIVkcn Source: The Times

The i describes the exit poll as a “blue tide”:

ELnx3fmXUAAI8-Y Source: The i

The Sun goes with, well, a dog-themed front page:

ELny1W4WsAE8dQT Source: The Sun

